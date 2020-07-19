wrestling / News

Motor City Machine Guns Return At Slammiversary, Answer The Rascalz Open Challenge (Pics, Video)

July 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Motor City Machine Guns Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

It was announced earlier this week that The Rascalz had issued an open challenge for Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, and the match kicked off the show tonight with a surprise return. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) were the ones to answer the call, and went on to defeat the Rascalz. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

Motor City Machine Guns, Slammiversary

