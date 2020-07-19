wrestling / News
Motor City Machine Guns Return At Slammiversary, Answer The Rascalz Open Challenge (Pics, Video)
It was announced earlier this week that The Rascalz had issued an open challenge for Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, and the match kicked off the show tonight with a surprise return. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) were the ones to answer the call, and went on to defeat the Rascalz. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
The Motor City Machine Guns have answered the Open Challenge! #Slammiversary @SuperChrisSabin @fakekinkade
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
.@SuperChrisSabin punts @DezmondXavier! #Slammversary pic.twitter.com/U1tZ7W9xjv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
The Rascalz aren't backing down from tag team royalty. #Slammiversary @DezmondXavier @zachary_wentz pic.twitter.com/bUQezzY22c
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
The Motor City Machine Guns are BACK! #Slammiversary @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/t3a2UxkHQD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
