Motor City Machine Guns Capture GCW Tag Team Titles At GCW Ransom
March 5, 2023
The Motor City Machine Guns are your new GCW Tag Team Champions following GCW Ransom. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated Los Mazisos for the titles on Sunday’s show in their GCW debut.
Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) were in their third run with the titles, which ends at 135 days. They won the titles from the Mega Bastards (Alex Colon and John Wayne Murdoch) at GCW Drop Dead on October 22nd, 2022.
