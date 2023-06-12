wrestling / News

Motor City Machine Guns To Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling

June 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that the Motor City Machine Guns will kick off this week’s episode on AXS TV. Both men won singles gold at Against All Odds. Chris Sabin defeated Trey Miguel to become the new X Division Champion. Meanwhile, Shelley won his first ever Impact World title by pinning Steve Maclin.

