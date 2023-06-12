wrestling / News
Motor City Machine Guns To Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that the Motor City Machine Guns will kick off this week’s episode on AXS TV. Both men won singles gold at Against All Odds. Chris Sabin defeated Trey Miguel to become the new X Division Champion. Meanwhile, Shelley won his first ever Impact World title by pinning Steve Maclin.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!
IMPACT World Champion @fakekinkade and X Division Champion @SuperChrisSabin kick off #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/VWqzMqaJKZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 12, 2023
