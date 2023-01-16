wrestling / News

Motor City Machine Guns To Make GCW Debut In March

Posted by Joseph Lee
Game Changer Wrestling has announced that the Motor City Machine Guns will make their GCW debut on March 5. They will be part of GCW Ransom at the Showboat in Atlantic City. Others set for the event include Drew Parker, Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, Veny.

