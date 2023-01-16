wrestling / News
Motor City Machine Guns To Make GCW Debut In March
January 16, 2023 | Posted by
Game Changer Wrestling has announced that the Motor City Machine Guns will make their GCW debut on March 5. They will be part of GCW Ransom at the Showboat in Atlantic City. Others set for the event include Drew Parker, Maki Itoh, Rina Yamashita, Veny.
*ATLANTIC CITY UPDATE*
Just Signed:
THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS make their GCW Debut on March 5 at The Showboat!
Plus:
Drew Parker
Maki Itoh
Rina Yamashita
Veny
Get Tix:https://t.co/jGyIzhy8HT
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV+!
Sun Mar 5 – 4PM pic.twitter.com/lVS6lwUJcY
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 15, 2023
