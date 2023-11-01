wrestling / News

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander and Eric Young Announced For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling

November 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between the Motor City Machine Guns and Josh Alexander & Eric Young for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. So far the only other match announced for tomorrow’s show is Grado vs. Trey Miguel.

