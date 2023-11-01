wrestling / News
Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander and Eric Young Announced For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling
November 1, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between the Motor City Machine Guns and Josh Alexander & Eric Young for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. So far the only other match announced for tomorrow’s show is Grado vs. Trey Miguel.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@AlexShelley313 & @SuperChrisSabin take on @Walking_Weapon and @TheEricYoung pic.twitter.com/xuFcD4jwVA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Bryan Danielson Reportedly Suffered Injury During His Match With Andrade El Idolo
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Using Older Talent, Recent Ticket Sales Struggles
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Scott Hall & Kevin Nash’s WCW Backstage Antics, Tension About Money
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink Pants, Charlotte Flair’s Ripped Abs, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos