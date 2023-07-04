– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a new matchup to air on this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. In a tag team battle, The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will face Nick Aldis and Lio Rush.

This week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV airs on Thursday, July 6 starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA

* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush