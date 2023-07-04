wrestling / News
Motor City Machine Guns vs. Nick Aldis & Lio Rush Set for This Week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a new matchup to air on this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. In a tag team battle, The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will face Nick Aldis and Lio Rush.
This week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV airs on Thursday, July 6 starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Alan Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards
* Sami Callihan & Rich Swann vs. TBA
* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!@fakekinkade & @SuperChrisSabin do battle with @IamLioRush & @RealNickAldis #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/WHxVEpXt16
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 4, 2023
