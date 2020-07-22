wrestling / News
Motor City Machine Guns Win Tag Team Titles On Impact Wresatling (Video)
We have new Impact World Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Motor City Machine Guns defeated the North on the show to capture the titles; you can see GIFS from the match below.
This marks the second run with the Impact Tag Team Championships for Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, who won the titles at Victory Road 2011. The North’s reign ends at 383 days, having won the titles at Bash at the Brewery in early July of last year. They are the longest-reigning champions in the title’s history.
Our full review of this week’s episode is here.
The Motor City Machine Guns challenge The North NEXT on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @SuperChrisSabin @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/ttTHJU6Lq9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020
.@fakekinkade has @OfficialEGO perplexed. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/nHloDeOO5c
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020
The Guns are in total control so far! #IMPACTonAXSTV @SuperChrisSabin @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/CiwoZ0FNG7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020
.@Walking_Weapon wipes out Shelley on the apron. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/WPpdZTy0E2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020
Mid suplex handoff! #IMPACTonAXSTV @OfficialEGO @Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/qAYDt4vFhW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020
.@SuperChrisSabin takes out both of The North at once! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/qy3VScw8F3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020
This is the kind of double team offense that has led The North to a record World Tag Team Titles reign. #IMPACTonAXSTV @Walking_Weapon @OfficialEGO pic.twitter.com/LUvBWm5EZM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020
The Motor City Machine Guns are NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions! #IMPACTonAXSTV @SuperChrisSabin @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/UVezUsxuSK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 22, 2020
