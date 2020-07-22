Motor City Machine Guns Win Tag Team Titles On Impact Wresatling (Video)

We have new Impact World Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The Motor City Machine Guns defeated the North on the show to capture the titles; you can see GIFS from the match below.

This marks the second run with the Impact Tag Team Championships for Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, who won the titles at Victory Road 2011. The North’s reign ends at 383 days, having won the titles at Bash at the Brewery in early July of last year. They are the longest-reigning champions in the title’s history.

Our full review of this week’s episode is here.