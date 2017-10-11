Motor City Machine Guns On Winning ROH Tag Team Titles, Say There’s No ‘Rebirth’ in Tag Team Wrestling

The Motor City Machine Guns discussed winning the ROH Tag Team Titles in a new interview with Channel Guide Magazine. Highlights are below:

Shelley on how he celebrated winning the ROH Tag Team Titles at last: “I slept. Honestly, sleep is time that’s never wasted. In terms of winning the ROH tag titles, to me, that’s pretty cool. I’ve never won a title in that company, and the Young Bucks are on top with or without titles. And really, Sabin and I had to work our asses off together the past year in terms of finding our groove as a team again and changing gears to keep up with what ROH presents, if I am being transparent. And really, truly, I love ROH and consider myself very lucky to be contracted there in the first place. To achieve a higher position? Just super blessed, really.”

Sabin on his reaction to the win: “It did mean a lot to me. There’s a history that goes back to 2007 between MCMG and ROH, so it’s been a 10-year journey that has paid off.”

Shelley on whether there’s been a rebirth in tag team wrestling right now: “No. There’s no rebirth in ROH because it never died there. That’s a fact, they have always respected that particular area of their company and kept it strong. There’s ebb and flow to the teams that come and go, but it’s not like ROH never put emphasis there. I honestly think that, as a team, we won’t get our due for quite a while. It seems to take people verbally stating influences for them to get recognized, and I certainly don’t expect guys who are currently working to do that because a: they’re working, b: it might not be in the same company, c: they need to focus on themselves as a product, so why mention anyone else, and d: all of the above.”

Sabin on tag team wrestling: “I don’t know if there is a rebirth of tag team wrestling happening. Tag team wrestling has been really good for a number of years now in my opinion, and I hope it’s popularity only continues to grow.”