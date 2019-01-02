wrestling / News
WWE News: Moustache Mountain Looking To Make History at NXT UK Takeover, Santino Marella Gives Health Update
January 2, 2019
– Moustache Mountain appeared in a new video promoting NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool. The two talked about their plan to make history as they try to capture the NXT UK Tag Team Championships at the January 12th event:
– Santino Marella posted to Twitter to note that he is trying something new to help deal with his lower back pain in order to avoid surgery:
Today I received my package from @UI_Organics in hopes of living a pain free life without having to get lower back surgery, I will track and report my progress should anyone else be suffering from chronic pain of any sort, I don’t want to take drugs, I prefer natural remedies
— Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) January 2, 2019