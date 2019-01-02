Quantcast

 

WWE News: Moustache Mountain Looking To Make History at NXT UK Takeover, Santino Marella Gives Health Update

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Moustache Mountain appeared in a new video promoting NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool. The two talked about their plan to make history as they try to capture the NXT UK Tag Team Championships at the January 12th event:

– Santino Marella posted to Twitter to note that he is trying something new to help deal with his lower back pain in order to avoid surgery:

