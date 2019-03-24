wrestling / News
Mr. Anderson Knocks David Arquette For Killing WCW, Arquette Fires Back ‘Didn’t You Help Kill TNA?’
– Mr. Anderson and David Arquette are arguing over who helped kill what in terms of wrestling companies. The two had a small back-and-forth on Twitter after Anderson posted to promote the April 20th “Legends of Wrestling” show which includes himself and a bunch of wrestling legends, as well as Arquette. Anderson labeled the actor-turned-indy wrestler as “The guy who killed WCW. GTFO.”
That led Arquette to reply with his own barb, accusing Anderson of helping kill TNA and pointing out Anderson’s work in the film Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia:
Gonna be a great show on 4/20 in Detroit! A cornucopia of wrestling LEGENDS. And @DavidArquette. The guy who killed WCW. GTFO. 🤦🏼♂️🤯#LoWDetroit @LGNDSofWRSTLNG https://t.co/NvDVQqe95C for tix! pic.twitter.com/r9kSlk2Kbn
— Mr Ken Anderson (@mrkenanderson) March 22, 2019
Thanks a lot MISTER Anderson… didn’t you help kill TNA? https://t.co/29oyPs6QCi
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 23, 2019
It seems @mrkenanderson has a problem with me being part of his business but has no problem trying to be part of mine pic.twitter.com/FC7RM4jjeB
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 23, 2019
