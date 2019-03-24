wrestling / News

Mr. Anderson Knocks David Arquette For Killing WCW, Arquette Fires Back ‘Didn’t You Help Kill TNA?’

March 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mr. Anderson and David Arquette are arguing over who helped kill what in terms of wrestling companies. The two had a small back-and-forth on Twitter after Anderson posted to promote the April 20th “Legends of Wrestling” show which includes himself and a bunch of wrestling legends, as well as Arquette. Anderson labeled the actor-turned-indy wrestler as “The guy who killed WCW. GTFO.”

That led Arquette to reply with his own barb, accusing Anderson of helping kill TNA and pointing out Anderson’s work in the film Behind Enemy Lines: Colombia:

