– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, AAA star and viral sensation Mr. Iguana discussed how his life has changed since WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

Mr. Iguana said on his popularity skyrocketing (via WrestlingInc.com), “I bought a ticket for a bus but I didn’t know it was a bullet train. My life changed. I think I was in the right place at the right time.” He also noted his commitment to AAA, stating, “I’m just here [to] focus on AAA, because I’m still working for AAA.”

At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, the team of Mr. Iguana, Aero Star, and Octagon Jr. beat the LWO’s Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado.