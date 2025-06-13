Mr. Iguana Reportedly Had Heat For Giving Away That He’s Going to WWE Main Roster, Note on AAA Talent Pay

As previously reported, Mr. Iguana recently revealed in an interview that WWE wants him to bypass NXT and go straight to the main roster. The video was later edited and those statements were removed. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Iguana got heat for his comments immediately. That’s why they were later removed.

All of the AAA talent on Worlds Collide, including Iguana, have signed contracts. AAA talent that didn’t appear due to not having visas also are signed with WWE. While the money they earn is good compared to what they made previously it’s still lower than the average star in NXT. The talent are said to be happy with the deal because they are hopeful to get bigger contracts with WWE down the line.