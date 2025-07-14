Mr. Iguana Weighs In On Language Barriers: ‘Doesn’t Exist In Good Wrestling’

Mr. Iguana isn’t worried about the language barrier holding him back as AAA talent get a bigger stage, noting that it “doesn’t exist” in what they do in the ring. The WWE X AAA Worlds Collide standout spoke with Denise Salcedo for a recent interview, and during the conversation he spoke about how non-English-speaking talent are able to excel on a global stage in the same way music stars can. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On concerns about language barriers: “I want to tell the people that the language barrier doesn’t exist in good wrestling. The language barrier doesn’t exist in what we are going to do. Language barrier doesn’t exist in good music, also in good wrestling. Doesn’t matter if it’s Japanese, Spanish, English, Chinese. It doesn’t matter because we transcend.”

On Mexican talent being able to contribute in WWE: “So all these Mexican culture gimmicks, all the Mexican heritage, like masks, like our history, all of the luchadors that came to WWE and make all this history, I think we have a lot to contribute now in times that we need to focus as brothers, like all those guys in United States with Mexican heritage, all the Mexicans living there, all the people that connects with other Mexican audience.”