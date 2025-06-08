– Fans online are buzzing after the impressive showing by Mr. Iguana yesterday at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. Mr. Iguana competed in a winning effort, teaming with Aero Star and Octagon Jr. against Lince Dorado and the LWO’s Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee. Later on, Mr. Iguana thanked the fans for their support on social media.

He wrote, “Grateful and happy! Thanks for the love and support! Agradecido y feliz! Gracias por todo el cariño y el apoyo. I’ll see you all soon 🦎 #PóngaseVerde”

Unfortunately, Lince Dorado attacked the luchador’s pet plushie iguana during the match, and he joked about it in response to Iguana’s comments. Lince Dorado later responded, “No animals were hurt in the @wwe ring today! #WorldsCollide thank you 🇵🇷” You can view that exchange below.