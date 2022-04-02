wrestling / News
Mr. McMahon Appears On WWE SmackDown, Threatens Pat McAfee (Clips)
Mr. McMahon stood up for his protégé on this week’s WWE Smackdown, threatening a rampaging Pat McAfee to keep away from Austin Theory. Friday night’s show saw Theory attack McAfee, leading to the announcer chasing him down until Theory ran into McMahon’s office. McAfee kicked open the door, but McMahon came out and threatened to fire him if he didn’t go back to ringside. You can see a couple clips from the segment below.
Theory and McAfee will do battle at WrestleMania 38.
Will somebody get this punk outta here?!?! 😡#WrestleMania #SmackDown @PatMcAfeeShow @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/56E3ADSmW6
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
😮#WrestleMania #SmackDown @PatMcAfeeShow @VinceMcMahon @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/Ka4JEFgksz
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
This guy…#WrestleMania #SmackDown @austintheory1 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/SDzFCGqbex
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
