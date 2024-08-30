Mr. McMahon Director Says Docuseries ‘Evolved’ Due to Allegations

The director of the upcoming Vince McMahon docuseries from Netflix has acknowledged that the show “evolved” due to the allegations against the former WWE boss. As reported today, Netflix officially announced that Mr. McMahon will premiere on September 25th on the platform. The docuseries is directed by Chris Smith (Tiger King) and was originally announced in early 2020. Since then of course, McMahon exited WWE due to the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him, particularly the accusations of sexual assault and trafficking in Janel Grant’s lawsuit.

Speaking in an article on Netflix’s Tudum blog, Smith talked about how the allegations led to the story evolving.

“[The show intends to] pull back the curtain to reveal the true Vince McMahon obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world,” Smith said. “Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”

The series was put together from, according to Netflix, “more than 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon’s allegations.” It is executive produced by Smith and Bill Simmons and arrives on September 25th.