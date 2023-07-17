Mr. Stone Says He’s More Focused On Managing In NXT Than Wrestling

In a recent interview with Haus of Wrestling, Mr. Stone (fka TNA/IMPACT’s Robbie E) shared some details about his work with NXT and where his focus lies currently. Stone last wrestled in the ring himself in February of this year, but most of his activity these days consists of managing other wrestlers — a fact Stone seems perfectly at peace with. You can find a highlight and listen to the complete podcast below.

On working more as a manager and less as a wrestler himself: “If I gotta lace up my … now it wouldn’t even be wrestling boots, maybe wrestling shoes? Or like dress shoes turned into wrestling boots? Whatever it would be that I would have to lace up, if I had to lace them up one time a year, maybe this body could still, kind of, hold up to that. I’m more focused on getting guys to the world title picture and pushing them to the moon as opposed to pushing myself. If I gotta do it once in a while, I will. It would be cool, you know, I have six-year-old twins. I think they would get a kick out of watching me just get destroyed and beat up and thrown around the ring.”