WWE News: Mrs. Maisel Star Talks With Nikki & Brie Bella, Ronda Rousey Gaming Video, Smackdown in 3
December 12, 2020 | Posted by
– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan talks with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella about how she used to wrestle in high school.
– Ronda Rousey and her friends play Among Us.
– Smackdown in 3 minutes for last night’s Smackdown.
