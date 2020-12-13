wrestling / News

WWE News: Mrs. Maisel Star Talks With Nikki & Brie Bella, Ronda Rousey Gaming Video, Smackdown in 3

December 12, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Ronda Rousey WWE

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan talks with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella about how she used to wrestle in high school.

– Ronda Rousey and her friends play Among Us.

– Smackdown in 3 minutes for last night’s Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Ronda Rousey, Ashish

More Stories

loading