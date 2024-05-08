wrestling / News

MSG Announces Cody Rhodes, Bayley, & More for WWE SmackDown TV Taping on June 28

May 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Madison Square Garden announced the first talents for the WWE SmackDown TV tapings on Friday, June 28. Here’s the first talent announced for the show:

* WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes
* WWE Women’s Champion Bayley
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
* Randy orton
* LA Knight

You can check out the promo clip released by MSG below. The show will air live on the FOX Network on June 28 starting at 8:00 pm EST.

