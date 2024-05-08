wrestling / News
MSG Announces Cody Rhodes, Bayley, & More for WWE SmackDown TV Taping on June 28
– The Madison Square Garden announced the first talents for the WWE SmackDown TV tapings on Friday, June 28. Here’s the first talent announced for the show:
* WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes
* WWE Women’s Champion Bayley
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill
* Randy orton
* LA Knight
You can check out the promo clip released by MSG below. The show will air live on the FOX Network on June 28 starting at 8:00 pm EST.
JUST ANNOUNCED: Undisputed @WWE Champion @CodyRhodes, WWE Women’s Champion @itsBayleyWWE, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @BiancaBelairWWE and @Jade_Cargill, @RandyOrton, and @RealLAKnight will all be live at Friday Night SmackDown on Fri, Jun 28 at The Garden! pic.twitter.com/sXqjwkZzhf
— MSG (@TheGarden) May 8, 2024
