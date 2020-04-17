wrestling / News

WWE News: MSG Pays Tribute To Howard Finkel, Morrison & Miz Reprise ‘Hey Hey’, Team Ninja Video

April 17, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Howard Finkel WWE

– Madison Square Garden tweeted a tribute to Howard Finkel who passed away at age 69 on Thursday: “Rest in Peace to WWE Hall of Famer and Garden great Howard Finkel who passed away today at the age of 69. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

– Here are John Morrison and The Miz regrouping over the phone and doing “Hey Hey” after being interrupted on Smackdown last week by The Usos and The New Day.

– Here’s the latest Team Ninja video from the WWE Performance Center featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter as they team up for a dark match victory over Santana Garrett and Aliyah at the March 11th NXT TV taping.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Howard Finkel, Ashish

More Stories

loading