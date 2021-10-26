MSK Discuss Being Inspired By Bron Breakker’s Work Ethic In WWE NXT

Bron Breakker is set to challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE NXT title on tonight’s edition of the show, which could serve as the launching point for the Breakker era in NXT. In a recent interview with Fightful, NXT Tag Team Champions MSK discussed Breakker’s work ethic in NXT, how it inspires them, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Nash Carter on Bron Breakker’s work ethic in NXT: “Well, he’s a hard hard worker, too, ya know what I mean? It’s not like he just came in his background was just like, ‘Alright, yeah, I’m here.’ No…”

Wes Lee: “He works!”

Carter on how Breakker’s hard work inspires them: “It’s really cool to see, you know, just one of those things. If you watch someone work their tail off, you want them to get an opportunity, you want them to succeed, and you also feed off that. So, if you see that guy working that hard, but we’re gonna have to step our game up and work just as hard you know.”