MSK, Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs Set for Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

– As noted, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic returns later this month. WWE has announced two more teams for the tournament. First, 2021 winners and former NXT tag champs MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) will be joining the tournament.

Also joining the tournament field this year is the team of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. The team of Edris Enofé and Malik Blade previously qualified for the tournament after winning a match against Joe Gacy and Harland by disqualification.