MSK Confirmed to Make Debut on Tonight’s NXT

MSK is confirmed as making their debut on tonight’s episode of NXT. On this morning’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, it was announced while unveiling the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic that the new tag team’s match against Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will take place on tonight’s show.

As reported earlier, WWE teased the team with a logo on social media. It is speculated that this team will be The Rascalz, who signed with WWE in early December. WWE has not confirmed the team’s identity yet.