MSK Explains Who They Are and How They Will Win the Dusty Cup

– As previously reported, the team formerly known as The Rascalz debuted on NXT last night as MSK (Nash Carter & Wes Lee). Following last night’s show, they had a post-match backstage interview and discussed their first-round win in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic after beating Isaiah Scott and Jake Atlas. You can view that clip and some highlights below:

Wes Lee on who is MSK: “MSK is Wes Lee. MSK is Nash Carter. MSK is going to win The Dusty Cup.”

Wes Lee on their debut in the Dusty Cup: “Surreal, absolutely surreal. We’ve fought for this for so long and now that we’re finally here, we’re not going to just let this opportunity slip away.”

Nash Carter on how hard they fought for this: “We have pretty much just gone through everything that you could possibly go through in life. We’ve lost everything, and to be able to have this moment of just joy and triumph and have something that we’ve wanted since we were little kids, this is just everything to us. This is just everything.”

Lee on the win: “Yeah, I mean like, there’s no other way to put it. That’s the best — those are the best words other than us coming to tears again. There’s no other way for us to convey how we feel. I’m still tingling with the sensation of just being out there in front of that crowd, and then getting the victory. That’s one round down.”