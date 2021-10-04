MSK Discuss Their Reaction To Receiving Boos From WWE NXT Crowd

MSK was recently interviewed by Fightful, and one of the topics they discussed was their thoughts on getting mixed reactions from the WWE NXT crowd.

When asked about their reaction to being booed, both Nash Carter and Wes Lee noted that the crowd can do what they want, but they’re still going to do their thing:

“We don’t want to control what people do,” Carter said. “If they want to boo us…my favorite wrestler, or sports entertainer, of all time is John Cena. How many boos did he get? It doesn’t really matter. If they want to boo, go ahead. You can do whatever you want.”

“You can boo, we’re still gonna smile and have our fun,” Lee said. “We’ve done it in the midst of negativity for the majority of our career. So, you looking at our face and booing us is not going to make any difference. We still have people who support us and we’re still going to do what we do. We love what we do. We’re going to continue to do what we do.”

MSK’s most recent match came on the August 24 edition of NXT, prior to the reboot to NXT 2.0.