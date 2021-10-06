MSK Retain Tag Team Titles in Fatal Four-Way on WWE NXT (Clips)

MSK had a hard-fought battle in the main event of NXT against three other teams, but they remained champions when the dust cleared. Nash Carter and Wes Lee won a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match on tonight’s show, last eliminating Josh Briggs and Blake Jensen to retain their titles. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were first eliminated, followed by the Grizzled Young Veterans.

After the match, Jensen and Briggs gave MSK a show of respect and left before Imperium attacked the champions and left them laying. Jensen and Briggs came back to run Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel off.

MSK’s Tag Team Title reign stands at 181 days, having won the titles at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night One.