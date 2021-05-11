MSK Reflect On Decision To Sign With WWE To Join NXT, Leaving The Rascalz Name Behind

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, MSK discussed their decision to sign with WWE, leaving behind The Rascalz name they used in Impact Wrestling, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Nash Carter on leaving The Rascalz name behind in Impact Wrestling: “It just seemed right that we needed to evolve into the next aspect of our careers. If you watch some of the best documentaries on some of the best wrestlers they know when it’s time to evolve and let go and create anew in order to stay fresh. We just knew that we were in a cocoon and we needed to spread our wings and be beautiful butterflies.”

Wes Lee: “And just like when a caterpillar turns into a butterfly, it never really loses who it was it just alters how it presents itself. And that’s essentially all we did. We’re still the exact same guys. It doesn’t matter what name we do it under. But right now, MSK is who we are and that’s who we’re going to be for a long time.”

Carter on making the move from Impact to NXT: “When this opportunity came, it was a no-brainer. I’ve always wanted to be a WWE Superstar.”

Lee: “It’s bred some amazing, amazing things since we made that choice. The pandemic definitely gave us time to re-evaluate a lot of things and we did a lot of talking, a whole lot of talking on what it is that we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it and this just worked out perfectly.”