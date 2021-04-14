WWE News: MSK Retain Tag Team Titles on NXT, Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher Say They’re Next For MSK

– MSK were successful in their first defense of the NXT Tag Team Championships, defeating Killian Dain and Drake Maverick on Tuesday’s show. You can see a clip of the match below, which saw Imperium attack Dain after the match and stand tall over him:

– Speaking of MSK, they appear to have their next challengers set as Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher cut a promo on the show. The two said that they’ve come out of their battles better for them, and are coming for MSK next: