MSK On the First Time They Met Triple H, What It’s Been Like Working With Him In WWE NXT

In a recent interview with Fightful, current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK discussed the first time they met Triple H, working with him in NXT, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Wes Lee on the first time the duo met Triple H: “He’s sitting down, his back is turned to us, so when the door opens, the chair spins around and he stands up and we just like [frozen]. He was like a real cool uncle or real cool dad who brought us in and was like, ‘I really like you guys. You guys are awesome.'”

Lee on what it’s been like working with Triple H in NXT: “There’s a level of compassion that he has too. What he’s saying to us, we know it’s coming from his heart. That man has no downtime so anytime he stops and speaks personally with you, he’s not going to waste his time. He’s not going to waste his efforts with side comments or unnecessary things, he’s going to get to the meat and potatoes and give you everything you need. That’s exactly what he did with us and it was awesome.”

Nash Carter: “Especially one interview where he said he had and the drive and that he would run through a wall for us. Hearing that, it’s like, let’s go. It got me so amped.”