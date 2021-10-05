MSK On Adjusting To WWE Style, Which Main Roster Tag Teams They Want To Face

MSK was recently interviewed by Fightful, and the WWE NXT tag team discussed a variety of topics, including adjusting to the WWE style, opponents they’d like to face on the main roster, and much more. Here’s what they had to say:

Nash Carter on what adjustments they had to make to fit the WWE style: “Be bigger versions of ourselves. That’s really it. Taking us and making it bigger. I feel like we’ve done a pretty decent job.”

Wes Lee: “It’s absolutely amazing. One of the other major adjustments we had was the regiment and the output of work that you’re expected to have. It was something we were already used to, but we had to ramp it up. We’ve been doing pretty well for ourselves and we’re going to keep going with it and amping it up even more so we can take it to another level.”

Carter on opponents they’d like to face in WWE: “We’ve always said New Day, first and foremost, 100%. Their style with our style would mesh perfectly and produced excitement. Same with the Usos.”

Lee: “The Usos, the hard hitting nature that they have and their cohesion and their unison, that’s a perfect opposite to our cohesion and unison. The thought of it, I can’t even formulate words, it’s more so just a series of sounds and quick abrupt movements for how excited I am. Dominik and Rey would be awesome…..another team is Humberto and Garza. It’s really nice.”