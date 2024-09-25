Muhammad Hassan Says His Character Wouldn’t & Shouldn’t Work These Days

Muhammad Hassan acknowledges that his WWE character wouldn’t work in the modern era, nor should it. Hassan’s character was controversial even for its time in 2004 and 2005, and he spoke about how it was a product of its time on Maven’s YouTube channel.

“Muhammad Hassan would never work now,” Hassan said (h/t to Fightful). “Never ever, and it shouldn’t. I’m not saying like it’s too bad, I’m saying like it definitely wouldn’t and it shouldn’t work. It’s just not the kind of character that agrees with modern society, and that’s perfectly fine.”

He continued, “That’s what I love about the character: it stays in its time. To me, that’s perfect.”

Hassan was infamously removed from TV after losing to The Undertaker at Great American Bash 2005 after his segment with the Dead Man that aired on the same day as the London bombings. He was released in September of that year.