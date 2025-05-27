– Speaking to The New York Post ahead of tonight’s season finale of Dark Side of the Ring, former WWE Superstar Marc Copani (aka Muhammad Hassan) discussed his short-lived career and more. Speaking on his career, Copani discussed if getting past “what if” scenarios such as becoming WWE Champion. He stated the following:

“It would have been nice to be able to say that I was a former WWE champion. It would have been nice. And you can spend a lot of time getting lost in the what-ifs because, believe me, I have. It took me years and years and years to finally feel like I’ve worked past it. However, it’s not lost on me that the last 20 years of my life could also have looked very different if my [wrestling] career continued.”

The season finale of Dark Side of the Ring, “Becoming Muhammad Hassan,” debuts tonight on VICE TV at 10:00 pm EST.