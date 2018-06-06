Muhammad Hassan Open to One-Off WWE Return

– Muhammad Hassan spoke with Pro Wrestling Sheet for a new interview discussing his return to the ring and more. Highlights are below:

On his return to the ring after thirteen years: “The first time I was a little nervous — a little unsure of what I was doing. The second time it felt like it was the day after I stopped. It was a lot more fun the second time.”

On how he dealt with being pulled from WWE television in 2005: “I had to put it behind me and I had to move forward. That was the only way I could survive — if I forgot about wrestling and I focused on a new career…It might have taken 13 years to kind of get over it and get out and work again, but I miss working in the ring. I love being in the ring. The actual wrestling part, I really enjoy.”

On a possible WWE return: “It would be enjoyable to be back in the atmosphere again. It’s nothing I would want to do full-time, but I’m not going to lie — I miss it. I miss being around the boys. I miss being in the ring. I miss the athleticism of it — the art of wrestling.”