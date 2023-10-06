Muhammad Hassan Recalls Last Match With Undertaker, Says It Was Bittersweet

Muhammad Hassan’s last match in WWE was against The Undertaker, and he recently explained why the match was bittersweet for him. Hassan’s controversial character had his last bout on WWE TV against the Dead Man at The Great American Bash 2005, and he spoke about it in an interview with The False Finish. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On facing Taker: “[Undertaker] is just the guy, never had an issue with him. Always very gracious in the ring, always very easy and light to work with, but also just an unbelievable genius about telling a story. I’m the heel and he’s leading me, which I … obviously wouldn’t have it any other way, he’s The Undertaker. One of my most favorite matches of all time was my last match ever in the WWE ring, and that was against The Undertaker and it was bittersweet”

On his mindset at the time of the match: “I do remember the sadness that I had. I drove there because, again, I lived in Syracuse, and I was staying at my parents house. I remember driving back and just being like, ‘Okay, now what?’ But I’ll tell you what, that’s the one thing that I am … I wasn’t thinking, ‘Poor me, poor me.’ I was thinking, ‘Well, what’s next? What happens next? What do I do next?'”