Muhammad Hassan Says He’s Done With Pro Wrestling

In an interview with Syracuse.com, Muhammad Hassan spoke about his WWE run from 2004-2005 and why he has no desire to return to wrestling. Here are highlights:

On his release from WWE: “I was heartbroken. I put everything I had into the WWE, and had it all taken away from me. I just withdrew from wrestling all together.”

On why he was pulled from TV: “The character got more radicalized, and after the incident with the London bombings everyone got upset. Hassan became too controversial for wrestling.”

On his future in wrestling: “I’m never doing it again.”