Various News: Multiple AEW Events Go on Sale Including Revolution, Free Match From Impact Last Night, MLW in Chicago Also On Sale

– Multiple AEW events are on sale today, including Revolution and the company’s upcoming 2024 tour of Canada. The dates include:

* February 7: AEW Dynamite – Phoenix, Arizona at The Footprint Center

* February 10: AEW Collision – Henderson, Nevada at The Dollar Loan Center

* March 3: AEW Revolution

* March 16: AEW Collision in Ottawa at the Canadian Tire Centre

* March 20: AEW Dynamite & Rampage in Toronto at the Coca-Cola Coliseum

* March 27: AEW Dynamite & Rampage in Quebec City at Centre Videotron

* March 30: AEW Collision in London at Budweiser Gardens

* April 10: AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre

* May 8: AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

* May 11: AEW Collision in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

* July 10: AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Calgary Stampede at the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

– Meanwhile, tickets for MLW Azteca Lucha in Chicago on May 11 at Cicero Stadium are also on sale. You can find tickets here.

– Impact Wrestling has made the full match between Josh Alexander and Yuya Uemura available online.