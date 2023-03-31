Multiple ‘Big Names’ Were Pitched To Face John Cena At WrestleMania 39

John Cena is facing Austin Theory to kick off WrestleMania 39 night one, but other big names were seeking for that spot according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that there were “top level talent” trying to get a match with Cena at the PPV dating back to summer 2022. While specific names weren’t mentioned, it was noted that several stars got an idea that Cena planned to be at Wrestlemania and was open to work his first live singles WrestleMania match since 2018.

It was noted that there were people in the company pushing to have Cody Rhodes face Cena even though it was more or less locked in that Rhodes would be facing Roman Reigns by August. Logan Paul was also considered to face Cena, and internal WWE docs suggested it was tentatively planned for the fall. Austin Theory was not scheduled for the show at that point, but it was established by December that he would be facing Cena and Seth Rollins vs. Paul was finalized soon after