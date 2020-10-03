wrestling / News
Multiple Companies Are Reportedly Interested In Ben Carter
October 3, 2020 | Posted by
Ben Carter has made several appearances on AEW television lately, including a standout match with Scorpio Sky on Late Night Dynamite. According to Fightful Select, WWE is also interested in Carter for the NXT brand. There has been some contact, but it’s currently unknown how serious or how far the talks went. Other companies have also expressed interest in Carter.
