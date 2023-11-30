Multiple Companies Reportedly Interested in QT Marshall After AEW Exit

As previously reported, QT Marshall announced that he was leaving AEW on January 1 after working in multiple roles for the company. Fightful Select reports that multiple companies are interested in Marshall, particularly MLW.

Sources in MLW noted that they were ‘surprised’ he was becoming a free agent but were interested in his services. They plan to contact him to see about wrestling for them and working backstage. MLW has been making changes to their front office, including roles that Marshall previously had in AEW. They consider him to be a “jack of all trades.”

Meanwhile, there are said to be multiple people in WWE pushing for him for several different roles.