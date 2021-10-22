Multiple Companies Reportedly Interested in Bronson Reed

The former Bronson Reed is fielding interest from multiple companies, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Jonah Rock, who was Reed in WWE until he was released in August, has interest from both NJPW and Impact Wrestling.

The site reports that NJPW has “made a big play” to bring Rock in, and that Impact has had interest in him as well. While the people they spoke to weren’t confident if he would be appearing at Bound For Glory this weekend, it was discussed.

Rock’s non-compete clause has been up since early September and he is able to sign wherever he wishes.