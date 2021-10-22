wrestling / News
Multiple Companies Reportedly Interested in Bronson Reed
October 22, 2021 | Posted by
The former Bronson Reed is fielding interest from multiple companies, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Jonah Rock, who was Reed in WWE until he was released in August, has interest from both NJPW and Impact Wrestling.
The site reports that NJPW has “made a big play” to bring Rock in, and that Impact has had interest in him as well. While the people they spoke to weren’t confident if he would be appearing at Bound For Glory this weekend, it was discussed.
Rock’s non-compete clause has been up since early September and he is able to sign wherever he wishes.
More Trending Stories
- Top Free Agent Expected To Debut This Weekend For Impact Wrestling (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- CM Punk Allegedly Asked Tony Khan Not To Change Booking Plans For Last Week’s AEW Rampage
- WWE Stars Reportedly Took Private Jets & Chartered Flights to Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel
- Revisiting ‘Who Should Dethrone Roman Reigns’ After WWE Crown Jewel