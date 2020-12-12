Multiple NXT Trademarks Denied Due To Lack of Written Consent From Wrestlers

Heel by Nature reports that multiple NXT trademarks filed by the WWE have been denied by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademarks were submitted on August 10. They weren’t accepted for several reasons, including a lack of written consent from the talent who perform under the names. On December 10, it was announced that the trademarks for Mercedes Martinez, Malcolm Bivens and Raquel Gonzalez will be abandoned in six months unless WWE can provide a signed document from talent.

The filing reads:

Because the individual named in the mark did not sign the application and the application did not include a proper written consent, applicant must provide a statement that the name in the mark identifies a particular living individual and a written consent to register the name.

Accordingly, applicant must submit both of the following:

(1) The following statement: “The name shown in the mark identifies a living individual whose consent to register is made of record.” If the name is a pseudonym, stage name, or nickname, applicant must provide the following statement: MERCEDES MARTINEZ identifies Jazmín Benítez, a living individual whose consent is of record.”

(2) A written consent, personally signed by the named individual, as follows: “I, Jazmín Benítez, consent to the use and registration of my name, MERCEDES MARTINEZ, as a trademark and/or service mark with the USPTO.”

The Mercedes Martinez filing was also hurt by Martinez filing for her own trademark, with it getting finalized on June 23. WWE previously hit a snag with other trademarks for Drew Gulak, Pete Dunne, Tony Nese, Justus, and Mia Yim earlier this year. Yim registered the trademark for her own outside of the company. All of the filings are on hold until proper documents are turned in.