Multiple RAW Wrestlers In New York City For Tonight’s Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWnsider reports that multiple wrestlers from the RAW brand are in New York City for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Austin Theory is there to continue his storyline with Pat McAfee.

Meanwhile, RK-Bro and Alpha Academy are also in the area. It’s possible they are just there to do a dark match for the live crowd, however.

Rhea Ripley was advertised for a match tonight, as she will be against Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler and Queen Zelina.