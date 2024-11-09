Multiple Segments Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced several new segments for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, with multiple wrestlers speaking. Mariah May, Anna Jay, Lio Rush and The Acclaimed are all set to speak. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Trios Championships: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Tomohiro Ishii

* AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Action Andretti

* AEW Tag Team Title Qualifying Match: The Outrunners vs. Top Flight

* Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

* Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos

* The House of Black vs. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson

* Kris Statlander in action

* We’ll hear from Mariah May

* We’ll hear from Anna Jay

* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed

* We’ll hear from Lio Rush