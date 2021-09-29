Multiple Sources Downplay Bray Wyatt Appearance At Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

With tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite taking place in the hometown of Brodie Lee, Rochester, NY, there have been some speculating that the former Bray Wyatt could make his debut for the company tonight. However, it seems that is not the case.

Fightful Select noted that they have heard nothing about possible Wyatt appearance. Those spoken to in AEW have said they haven’t heard it mentioned either. Sources noted while they “aren’t positive” because Wyatt is a “very private person,” they still think he’s under a 90-day non compete clause. As he was released on July 31, that wouldn’t be up until after Halloween.

Meanwhile, on the WON forums, Dave Meltzer added: “Unless something changed in the last 24 hours, which the impression I was given was unlikely, no Windham Rotunda this week.“