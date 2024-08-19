wrestling / News

Multiple Title Matches Set For NJPW Road to Destruction Tour

August 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW road to Destruction Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced several title matches for their upcoming Road to Destruction tour, which runs September 8-14. All shows will air live on NJPW World. The matches include:

* NJPW World TV Championship: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Yota Tsuji (September 8)
* NEVER Openweight Championship: HENARE (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (September 9)
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (September 11)
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (c) vs. House of Torture (September 14)

