wrestling / News
Multiple Title Matches Set For NJPW Road to Destruction Tour
August 19, 2024 | Posted by
NJPW has announced several title matches for their upcoming Road to Destruction tour, which runs September 8-14. All shows will air live on NJPW World. The matches include:
* NJPW World TV Championship: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Yota Tsuji (September 8)
* NEVER Openweight Championship: HENARE (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (September 9)
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (September 11)
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg (c) vs. House of Torture (September 14)
More Trending Stories
- Samantha Irvin, Charlotte Flair, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- CM Punk Comments on Those Who Expected Him To Have Issues In WWE
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Locker Room’s Reaction To Scott Hall And Kevin Nash Coming In