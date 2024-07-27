Multiple Wrestling Companies Reportedly Looking Into Running Las Vegas Sphere

Fightful Select reports that multiple wrestling promotions have inquired about possibly running events at the Las Vegas Sphere. The venue opened in 2023. Those associated with the venue confirmed that wrestling companies are interested, but not before 2025. So far, it’s only companies looking into the possibility of running there, but not confirmed plans. It’s unknown which companies were looking into it, however.

It was noted that at one point, AEW Double or Nothing was set for another venue in Las Vegas, but may end up moving since Wrestlemania will be in the city.