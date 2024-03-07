Multiple WWE Stars Defend Bianca Belair Following Racist Comment On Social Media

2K Games recently shared a post on Instagram, showing Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair promoting WWE 2K24. This led to someone in the comments leaving a racist remark, which we will not repeat here. It did, however, cause a number of Belair’s WWE co-workers (and others) to hit social media to give her support.

Rhea Ripley wrote: “EST ain’t just a nickname… @BiancaBelairWWE is a history maker, a trailblazer, and one of the nicest humans that you would have the privilege to ever meet. Y’all just mad that she’s better than you.”

Big E added: “The black women in this industry face a regular barrage of racism & misogyny from “fans.” And have for far too long. You cannot diminish their light. You cannot erase their contributions to this industry.”

You can see these and similar reactions below.

Bianca is one of the best this business and WORLD has ever seen. When I think of a hard worker, stand out, path paver, and someone who is genuinely a proud representation of her culture, it’s Bianca. She deserves everything she’s gotten and MORE. She EARNED the name EST. (1/2) — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) March 7, 2024

The “fans” that took part in the blatant disrespect and hate towards her and other black men and women should be ashamed and embarrassed. It’s disgusting. But your hate will never EVER dim their shine. We love you B. You continue to be an inspiration to all of us. (2/2) — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) March 7, 2024

💙 Bianca Belair 💙 — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) March 7, 2024

Bianca Belair 🖤>>> You Dusties make me sick. — Jakara Jackson (@JakaraWWE) March 7, 2024

. @BiancaBelairWWE is a huge inspiration and has been good to me since the day I walked into the performance center. Thank you for all that you continue to do to shatter glass ceilings. A true legend in and out of the ring. ❤️🫶🏼 — Kacy Catanzaro (@Katana_WWE) March 7, 2024

. @BiancaBelairWWE is everything I strive to be in the WWE. All 3 are the hardest working and influential people in my life, and I’m so grateful to know ALL of them. Much love, B 💜 #TennesseeStrong https://t.co/6R7ljd55V4 — ivynile_wwe (@ivynile_wwe) March 7, 2024

I’m getting a digital copy, but is there anyway I can get a hard copy. The one with @BiancaBelairWWE on the cover. https://t.co/S44pHBR2tn — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) March 7, 2024

disappointed but not surprised… we 🖤 you b https://t.co/ckmLnSABsO — A V A (@avawwe_) March 7, 2024

Black women are the most hated people on the planet It’s not an opinion. It’s a fact. — Faye Jackson (@fayejackson419) March 7, 2024

Bianca Belair had earned every opportunity in #WWE and deserves to be where she is at today. End of story. pic.twitter.com/firyYSJXDs — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 7, 2024