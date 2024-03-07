wrestling / News

Multiple WWE Stars Defend Bianca Belair Following Racist Comment On Social Media

March 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rhea Ripley Bianca Belair WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

2K Games recently shared a post on Instagram, showing Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair promoting WWE 2K24. This led to someone in the comments leaving a racist remark, which we will not repeat here. It did, however, cause a number of Belair’s WWE co-workers (and others) to hit social media to give her support.

Rhea Ripley wrote: “EST ain’t just a nickname… @BiancaBelairWWE is a history maker, a trailblazer, and one of the nicest humans that you would have the privilege to ever meet. Y’all just mad that she’s better than you.

Big E added: “The black women in this industry face a regular barrage of racism & misogyny from “fans.” And have for far too long. You cannot diminish their light. You cannot erase their contributions to this industry.

You can see these and similar reactions below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading