WWE News: Murphy Beats Seth Rollins on Smackdown, Carmella Attacks Sasha Banks Again
– Murphy managed to get a big win over Seth Rollins on this week’s episode of Smackdown. Murphy got the win over his former boss on tonight’s show with the Mysterio family in his corner, and you can see a highlight below:
– Carmella continues her quest to take out Sasha Banks, assaulting her on tonight’s show as you can see below:
