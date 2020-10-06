WWE News: Murphy Demands an Apology From Seth Rollins, Women’s Tag Title Match Highlights

– Murphy is tired of Seth Rollins it would seem, as he demanded an apology from the Monday Night Messiah on Raw. On Monday night’s episode, Murphy came out and confronted Rollins after they defeated Humberto Carillo and Dominik Mysterio, demanding that he apologize for showing Murphy’s Direct Messages with Aalyah Mysterio last week. That led to Murphy attacking Rollins, only for the tables to get turned and the Mysterios getting involved:

– WWE also posted a clip from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler’s successful WWE Women’s Tag Team Title defense against The Riott Squad on Raw: