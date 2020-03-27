Murphy Reportedly Not Cleared For WWE Raw Tapings

– According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Murphy was originally slated to appear on Monday’s WWE Raw, but wasn’t cleared. There was no further information as to what was wrong with Murphy.

Johnson goes on to report that Murphy won’t be appearing at WrestleMania 36. He did not have a scheduled match for the event. He has been by Seth Rollins’ side since aligning with Rollins in January. Rollins is still scheduled to take on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36.