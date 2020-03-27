wrestling / News
Murphy Reportedly Not Cleared For WWE Raw Tapings
March 27, 2020 | Posted by
– According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Murphy was originally slated to appear on Monday’s WWE Raw, but wasn’t cleared. There was no further information as to what was wrong with Murphy.
Johnson goes on to report that Murphy won’t be appearing at WrestleMania 36. He did not have a scheduled match for the event. He has been by Seth Rollins’ side since aligning with Rollins in January. Rollins is still scheduled to take on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36.
More Trending Stories
- Young Bucks on Initially Being Split About Tony Khan’s Offer To Them, How Khan Convinced Them
- Mandy Rose On If She Thought Her Storyline with Otis Would Be Popular, Her Future Goals
- Jim Ross Discusses Nailz Attacking Vince McMahon, Accusing Vince of Sexually Assaulting Him
- CM Punk’s WWE Backstage Role Reportedly Limited Per WWE, Vince McMahon Doesn’t Want To Do Business With Him